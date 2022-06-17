Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Barry County

(AP GraphicsBank)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash killing a motorcyclist from Aurora.

Patrick Anderson, 38, died in the crash on June 15 around 10 a.m.

Investigators say the crash happened on Farm Road 1180 near Jenkins in Barry County. They say a driver of a truck failed to yield, hitting Anderson’s motorcycle. Investigators say the driver abandoned the 2001 Chevy Silverado at the scene.

If you know anything about this crash, call the Missouri Highway Patrol.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Motorcycle rider
Fact Finders: Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site
Company filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy
On Your Side: Tech store closes, Springfield customers in limbo
Three cars have been stolen from the Battlefield Mall parking lot in the last three weeks.
Car stolen from Battlefield Mall parking lot found in Cuba, Mo.

Latest News

Because of the large number of cooking fires kitchens are considered the most likely place...
What are the most injury-prone rooms in your house?
June 3, 2022 Lions Gate subdivision in south Springfield
CATCH-A-CROOK: Porch pirate steals shoes delivered to a home in south Springfield
CATCH-A-CROOK: Porch pirate swipes package from home in south Springfield
the Camden County Sheriff Office and LANEG (Lake area Narcotics Enforcement Group) were...
2 arrested after drug bust in Camden County