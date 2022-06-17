Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Barry County

NEAR AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash killing a motorcyclist from Aurora.

Patrick Anderson, 38, died in the crash on June 15 around 10 a.m.

Investigators say the crash happened on Farm Road 1180 near Jenkins in Barry County. They say a driver of a truck failed to yield, hitting Anderson’s motorcycle. Investigators say the driver abandoned the 2001 Chevy Silverado at the scene.

If you know anything about this crash, call the Missouri Highway Patrol.

