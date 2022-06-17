Missouri Highway Patrol searches for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Barry County

NEAR AURORA, Mo. (KY3) The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run motorcycle crash that killed a motorcyclist from Aurora.

Investigators say the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Wednesday on Farm Road 1180 near Jenkins. Patrick Anderson, 38, from Aurora, died at the scene. Authorities say the suspect was driving a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.

”The driver of the vehicle of the truck failed to yield for the motorcycle,” said Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Mike McClure. “That’s when the collision occurred, and then the driver of the truck fled the scene.”

The driver left on a bicycle, but officials were unsure where it was. Authorities think the truck was stolen from Monett since the registered owner of the vehicle was not the driver.

Sergeant McClure says investigators are following up on leads at this time.

”The Division of Drug and Crime Control with the Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting in that investigation and seeking witness statements, if any, that were available at the time of the crash.”

McClure says fortunately, motorcycle crashes and fatalities are down from this time last year. However, he says this is typically the time of year motorcycle crashes increase.

“When you have motorcycles on the road and particularly curvy rural roads and farm roads, it just requires extra vigilance from both operators of both types of vehicles,” McClure said.

He says as we approach intersections or are just driving along the highway, we need to be looking out for motorcycles.

”Also for motorcyclists themselves, to not travel in the blind spot of other vehicles and to be more readily recognized by wearing higher-visibility clothing and using their lights.”

Motorcyclist John Denny says drivers need to watch their speed and eliminate distractions because it’s easy to overlook a motorcycle. Denny also says safety is a two-way street.

“We need to slow down sometimes and pay closer attention, keep our head on a swivel because it’s easy to get distracted in today’s times,” Denny said.

Authorities say if you know anything about this crash, call the Missouri Highway Patrol at 417-895-6868

