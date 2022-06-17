Missouri State University, East Central College sign transfer agreement

SPRINGFIELD (Edited News Release/KY3) – East Central College (ECC) students can now enjoy a seamless pathway to earn Missouri State University degrees.

Missouri State President Clif Smart and ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer met at Plaster Student Union June 17 to sign the agreement. Under this agreement, the two institutions will work together to develop transfer plans for ECC students who want to complete their bachelor’s degrees at Missouri State – either online or at the Springfield campus. It promotes the completion of bachelor’s degrees within 120 credits.

“Many of our students transfer from ECC to a four-year college or university,” said Dr. Robyn Walter, vice president for academic affairs at East Central. “ECC strives to ensure students are prepared for upper-level coursework; and we want them to receive credit for the courses they have completed with the transfer. Missouri State University is a high-quality and student-centered four-year partner, and we are pleased to add this agreement to our already strong relationship.”

About transfer 2+2 plans

The transfer 2+2 plans offer a clear pathway to a bachelor’s degree and ensure students meet program requirements. Students will also be assured their credit transfers for all programs through this agreement.

Ultimately, students can save time and money with these transfer 2+2 plans.

“Missouri State is pleased to enter into an agreement with East Central College,” said Dr. Joye Norris, associate provost for access and outreach at Missouri State. “This agreement promotes a seamless transfer experience for students completing degrees online and on-campus. The agreement will support students during the transfer of an associate’s degree to a Missouri State bachelor’s degree program.”

