Mo. Dept. of Health and Human Services gives COVID-19 update

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The number of new COVID-19 infection in Missouri remained relatively flat, as of Friday, June 17.

According to the Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri reported nearly 10,000 new case this week.

That’s just a couple hundred more new infections compared to the week before.

All of our southeast Missouri counties are at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Low” community level, except Dunklin County which is at the “medium” community level.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.