Ozarks Life: Baseball Seams to Heal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dan Bryan is honoring his late son, Ethan by playing a game of catch 365 times in his memory.

Dan got the idea from a Springfield author who shares his son’s name. Ethan Bryan’s book is called A Year of Playing Catch. It’s about meeting new friends and sharing old stories.

For Dan, this is his therapy.

Dan has also set up a scholarship in his son’s name. You can donate by reaching out to the First State Community Bank of Desloge.

