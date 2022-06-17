Ozarks Life: Baseball Seams to Heal
A local author is helping another father mend.
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dan Bryan is honoring his late son, Ethan by playing a game of catch 365 times in his memory.
Dan got the idea from a Springfield author who shares his son’s name. Ethan Bryan’s book is called A Year of Playing Catch. It’s about meeting new friends and sharing old stories.
For Dan, this is his therapy.
Dan has also set up a scholarship in his son’s name. You can donate by reaching out to the First State Community Bank of Desloge.
