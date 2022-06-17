Advertisement

Ozarks Life: Baseball Seams to Heal

A local author is helping another father mend.
Dan Bryan is honoring his late son by playing a game of catch. He got the idea from a...
Dan Bryan is honoring his late son by playing a game of catch. He got the idea from a Springfield author who shares his son's name.(KYTV)
By Chad Plein
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dan Bryan is honoring his late son, Ethan by playing a game of catch 365 times in his memory.

Dan got the idea from a Springfield author who shares his son’s name. Ethan Bryan’s book is called A Year of Playing Catch. It’s about meeting new friends and sharing old stories.

For Dan, this is his therapy.

Dan has also set up a scholarship in his son’s name. You can donate by reaching out to the First State Community Bank of Desloge.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider
Fact Finders: Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed six pieces of legislation into law on Thursday. ...
Missouri Gov. Parson signs 6 new bills into law
An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Company filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy
On Your Side: Tech store closes, Springfield customers in limbo

Latest News

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Barry County
Because of the large number of cooking fires kitchens are considered the most likely place...
What are the most injury-prone rooms in your house?
June 3, 2022 Lions Gate subdivision in south Springfield
CATCH-A-CROOK: Porch pirate steals shoes delivered to a home in south Springfield
CATCH-A-CROOK: Porch pirate swipes package from home in south Springfield