Police say pedestrian suffers critical injuries after struck by semi in north Springfield
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian suffered critical injuries after a semi struck him on a north Springfield road.
Officers responded to the crash on Kearney Street near Glenstone around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Investigators have not released details of the crash. Crews closed several lanes of traffic to investigate.
