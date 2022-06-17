Advertisement

Police say pedestrian suffers critical injuries after struck by semi in north Springfield

Officers responded to the crash on Kearney Street near Glenstone around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Officers responded to the crash on Kearney Street near Glenstone around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian suffered critical injuries after a semi struck him on a north Springfield road.

Officers responded to the crash on Kearney Street near Glenstone around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators have not released details of the crash. Crews closed several lanes of traffic to investigate.

