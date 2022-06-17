Advertisement

Police search for owner of lost fanny pack

The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.(Garden City Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Idaho (CNN) – Police in Idaho are hoping to return lost property that has been found to its rightful owner, but the owner may not want to claim it.

Garden City Police are looking for the person who owns a fanny pack that was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.

Police posted photos of the fanny pack on social media saying the owner can give them a call or head to their headquarters to reclaim the property.

It’s a sad day when you lose your fanny pack! We found this lost property and know that the owner is probably extremely...

Posted by Garden City Police Department - Idaho on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider
Fact Finders: Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed six pieces of legislation into law on Thursday. ...
Missouri Gov. Parson signs 6 new bills into law
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Barry County

Latest News

Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich.
Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits in his car before practice for a...
Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash at Lake of the Ozarks
FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
New Mexico election crisis intensifies as deadline looms
Officers responded to the crash on Kearney Street near Glenstone around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Police say pedestrian suffers critical injuries after struck by semi in north Springfield
Former President Donald Trump is making his first public appearance since the House committee...
Trump weighs another run as GOP rivals eye own campaigns