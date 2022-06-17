Republic Police, Fire Departments adding more staff thanks to tax

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A public safety sales tax passed by voters in Republic is leading to more hires for the police and fire departments.

The Republic Fire Department inducted six new probationary firefighters on Friday. Fire Chief Duane Compton said the city started collecting money in April. It should last for years. Chief Compton said the department plans on hiring at least six more firefighters and three battalion chiefs.

Michael McCully, a recruit, said he returned to the fire service after nearly ten years.

“The fire service changes all the time. I’ve got a lot of work to do to catch back up,” said McCully. “But it was great to have my family here to support and to continue to come and support me, to be here for me.”

Lieutenant Jamie Burks of the Republic Police Department said the department has already hired three officers. The department plans to hire a few more this summer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.