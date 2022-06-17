Advertisement

Republic Police, Fire Departments adding more staff thanks to tax

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A public safety sales tax passed by voters in Republic is leading to more hires for the police and fire departments.

The Republic Fire Department inducted six new probationary firefighters on Friday. Fire Chief Duane Compton said the city started collecting money in April. It should last for years. Chief Compton said the department plans on hiring at least six more firefighters and three battalion chiefs.

Michael McCully, a recruit, said he returned to the fire service after nearly ten years.

“The fire service changes all the time. I’ve got a lot of work to do to catch back up,” said McCully. “But it was great to have my family here to support and to continue to come and support me, to be here for me.”

Lieutenant Jamie Burks of the Republic Police Department said the department has already hired three officers. The department plans to hire a few more this summer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider
Fact Finders: Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed six pieces of legislation into law on Thursday. ...
Missouri Gov. Parson signs 6 new bills into law
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Barry County

Latest News

Republic Fire Department adding more firefighters thanks to tax
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits in his car before practice for a...
Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Officers responded to the crash on Kearney Street near Glenstone around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Police say pedestrian suffers critical injuries after struck by semi in north Springfield
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 9,950 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 1,000 new cases