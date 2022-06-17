Senator Josh Hawley comments on Senator Blunt’s support of bipartisan gun reform framework

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Sunday, it was announced Missouri Senator Roy Blunt was included in group of 20 U.S. Senators in support of a bipartisan gun reform framework to curb gun violence in America. That group included 10 Republicans. In a statement released by the group they said their plan saves lives while protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.

The statement also reads, in part: “Our plan increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can’t purchase weapons.”

KY3 has reached out to Senator Blunt several times for a comment but was unable to reach him. We were able to reach Senator Josh Hawley for a comment.

“I don’t want to speak for Senator Blunt,” said Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO). “There’s not yet a bill so I’m not sure what he will support in the end or not. I’d like to see from my own part, I can only speak for me, I’d like to see the legislation. I gather, it’s being written right now or being certainly being talked about but there’s no legislation yet written down. I can just tell you, I’m not going to vote on anything until I can see it, until I can read it, and I can figure out what’s in it.”

President Biden praised the framework, saying while it doesn’t do everything he thinks is needed, it’s a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Senator Blunt is receiving criticism from his own party in Missouri. Wednesday Missouri Representative Tony Lovasco sent a letter to Blunt, signed by 50 other Republican lawmakers in Missouri, urging the Senator to immediately withdraw his support for the proposed gun framework.

The letter, posted on Rep. Lovasco’s Facebook page, specifically condemns the Red-Flag laws included in the framework.

You can read the full letter and see which lawmakers also signed here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.