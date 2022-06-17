Advertisement

SPONSORED The Place: Knights of Mayhem at White Hart Renaissance Faire

By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Now’s your chance to see what full-contact jousting was like back in the Renaissance era. Our Alyssa Kelly is talking with the famous Knights of Mayhem about how dangerous this sport really is and why people stopped doing it. They’ll be performing June 18,19, 25 and 26 at White Hart Renaissance Faire in Hartville, MO.

