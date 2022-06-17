SPONSORED The Place: Knights of Mayhem at White Hart Renaissance Faire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Now’s your chance to see what full-contact jousting was like back in the Renaissance era. Our Alyssa Kelly is talking with the famous Knights of Mayhem about how dangerous this sport really is and why people stopped doing it. They’ll be performing June 18,19, 25 and 26 at White Hart Renaissance Faire in Hartville, MO.

