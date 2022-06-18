Dallas County man accused of shooting son in the head

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Dallas County man is being accused of shooting his son in the head early Saturday morning.

According to Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice, it happened at around 1 a.m. on Cedar Ridge Road in the Long Lane area. The sheriff says an argument turned violent when Bryan Jones shot his son “in the top of the head” with a 12-gauge-shotgun. The sheriff says the victim drove himself to Mercy hospital in Lebanon, Missouri after being shot. He was then flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. The victim is expected to recover.

Jones is charged with 2nd-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.

