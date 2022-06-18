Greene County awards $23 million in ARPA funds to local organizations

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Several Greene County agencies are about to receive millions of dollars in federal aid.

The county commission awarded $23 million of American Rescue Protection Act funds, or ARPA funds. This is the first round of ARPA funds the county is awarding. Those federal dollars will help 10 organizations continue to help and support the communities they serve.

Below is a list of the organizations and the amount that the commission approved:

Greene County Family Justice Center Alliance - $855,670

Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, Missouri - $475,000

Missouri State University - $1.455 million

Ozarks Technical Community College - $750,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield - $2 million

Burrell Behavioral Health - $5.325 million

Ozark Empire Fairgrounds - $5 million

Vecino Group - $4.5 million

Neighborhood Coalition Group - $1.5 million

Council of Churches of the Ozarks - $1 million

Habitat for Humanity has been developing Legacy Trails for more than a decade, and these ARPA funds will help the agency with its continued development.

”The homes that we provide are typically to homeowners who have exhausted all means to get a traditional loan there,” Habitat for Humanity of Springfield Executive Director Chris Tuckness said.

Tuckness said it is a need that just keeps growing, especially these days.

”Right now we have 14 homeowners in our pipeline and we’re getting applications every single day of homeowners needing to get into homes like ours,” he said.

Greene County will give Habitat for Humanity $475,000 in ARPA funds. Now the group can develop its third and final phase of Legacy Trails.

”Without this funding, it would probably still be sitting as an empty field for the next five years,” Tuckness said. “So this is incredible for us. It gives us an opportunity to finally complete that neighborhood and really offer more homes in that area.”

Other local groups like Burrell Behavioral Health are on that list as well. Burrell is awarded more than $5.3 million.

”What this will mean to the community is yet another way of ensuring that there’s no wrong door, that when you need access, you can get access, and that you don’t have to plan your crises around times of day,” Burrell Chief Operations Officer Adam Andreassen said.

Burrell built an adult Behavioral Crisis Center a few years ago.

”We recognized that there was a real gap,” Andreassen described. “And the gap is that not everybody who has a behavioral crisis is an adult.”

Burrell’s plans ahead focus on improving rapid access to support, with an additional emphasis on children.

”This is going to do for adolescents what the adult behavior Crisis Center has done for adults, and that is to create 24/7 access when you’re in a behavioral crisis that you can come in, get rapid access to your level of need, and we can connect you to the right level of care,” Andreassen said.

The Boys and Girls Club of Springfield will also get assistance from these ARPA funds.

“This transformational support will help us serve more youth and provide equitable access to opportunity for the kids and families who need us most,” Boys and Girls Club of Springfield Executive Director Brandy Harris said. “This funding responds to some of the greatest needs in our community and we are so thankful.”

Greene County still has close to $34 million in ARPA funds to give out. The next round of funding focuses on small businesses and non-profits.

