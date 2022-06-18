Advertisement

Justice Dept.: 2 men charged with hate crime in violent attack while shouting racial slurs

The Justice Department reports two men have been charged with a federal hate crime for...
The Justice Department reports two men have been charged with a federal hate crime for violently attacking a man.(Kameleon007 via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (Gray News) - A federal grand jury in Florida has charged two men with committing a hate crime.

The Justice Department reports the indictment charging Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, was unsealed on Friday following the arrest of Robert Lashley.

The indictment alleges that in November of 2021, the defendants caused bodily injury to a man because of his actual and perceived race.

According to the indictment, the defendants repeatedly called the man racial slurs and struck him with closed fists and an ax handle.

The DOJ says the defendants each face a maximum term of 10 years imprisonment, three years of mandatory supervised release and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

The FBI and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident.

Officials said trial Attorneys Maura White and Matthew Tannenbaum of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert E. Bodnar Jr. for the Middle District of Florida are prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits in his car before practice for a...
Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Southwest Missouri Humane Society shows off rare cat up for adoption.
Southwest Missouri Humane Society shows off rare cat up for adoption
Officers responded to the crash on Kearney Street near Glenstone around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Police say pedestrian suffered critical injuries after struck by semi in north Springfield
Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time

Latest News

Bryan Jones is accused of shooting his son in the head in Dallas County, Missouri.
Dallas County man accused of shooting son in the head
File - Police tape
Springfield Police investigate gunshots at Kum and Go on Kansas Expressway
Humidity rises Tuesday
Slightly cooler Sunday and Monday
Alice Kraatz speaks to Vietnam veteran Dennis Jones.
Michigan teen raises money to bring Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C.