Springfield Police investigate gunshots at Kum and Go in Kansas Expressway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shots fired call at the Kum and Go at 215 S Kansas Expressway.

Investigators say the incident happened at around 7:15 Saturday morning. Police say no one is hurt, and no damage was done to the property.

Police are still looking for the person, and are asking anyone with information to call the Springfield Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.