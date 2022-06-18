Advertisement

Springfield Police investigate gunshots at Kum and Go in Kansas Expressway

File - Police tape
File - Police tape(Source: MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shots fired call at the Kum and Go at 215 S Kansas Expressway.

Investigators say the incident happened at around 7:15 Saturday morning. Police say no one is hurt, and no damage was done to the property.

Police are still looking for the person, and are asking anyone with information to call the Springfield Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits in his car before practice for a...
Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Southwest Missouri Humane Society shows off rare cat up for adoption.
Southwest Missouri Humane Society shows off rare cat up for adoption
Officers responded to the crash on Kearney Street near Glenstone around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Police say pedestrian suffers critical injuries after struck by semi in north Springfield
Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time

Latest News

generic crash
Two life-lighted after Saturday morning crash in Benton County, Mo.
Springfield celebrates Juneteenth by honoring Black history
Springfield celebrates Juneteenth by honoring Black history
Report: Black drivers more likely to be stopped in Missouri
Highs will top out around 90 on Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Lower humidity Sunday