Two life-lighted after Saturday morning crash in Benton County, Mo.

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are in the hospital in serious condition following a crash in Benton County Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 65, a few miles south of Warsaw. Investigators say 58-year-old Tammy Rash, of Clever, Mo., was turning onto U.S. 65 from Byrumm Avenue, when 33-year-old Holly Eierman, of Edwards, Mo., hit Rash’s car.

Both are hospitalized with serious injuries. Rash was life-lighted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, and Eierman was flown to a hospital in Columbia, Mo.

