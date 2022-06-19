EXPLAINER: Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District adds general revenue increase to August Ballot

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District has added a general revenue increase to the August 2 Ballot.

“Our call volume has increased 23% In the last three years,” said Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Chief Joseph LaPlant.

The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District is hoping voters will approve a property tax increase referred to as “Proposition Fire”../the money collected will cover the costs of equipment, staffing, and keeping station four open full time.

The tax rate is at .4905. This is increasing it to .7905. It would end up being about a dollar for every $100 assessed.

Chief LaPlant says improving the fire protection district will help homeowners.

”The biggest thing this is going to do for us as man, our station four, which will reduce the ISO (insurance services organization) rating back to a class four in that area, thereby reducing insurance rates and potentially reduce the ISO rating down Celler’s Road, thereby reducing insurance rates as well,” said Chief LaPlant

Some people we spoke to say they support the ballot measure and are all for the money going towards the district.

Chief LaPlant says the added resources paid for by the tax increase will continue to keep the area safe.

“To get that third truck to respond and help handle that call load, there’s less of a chance that we’re not going to be available or you’re going to get a mutual aid or, in other words, an out-of-district fire truck to come handle your emergency because we’re busy on other calls,” said Chief LaPlant.

The election is on August 2.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.