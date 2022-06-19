Man dies in ATV crash in Dallas County, Mo.

NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly ATV crash in Dallas County.

Kurt Jones, 44, of Elkland, died in the crash on Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators responded to Benton Branch Road east of Buffalo. They say Jones lost control of his ATV and traveled off the right side of the road. The ATV overturned.

