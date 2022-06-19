Advertisement

Man dies in ATV crash in Dallas County, Mo.

((Source: Raycom Media))
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly ATV crash in Dallas County.

Kurt Jones, 44, of Elkland, died in the crash on Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators responded to Benton Branch Road east of Buffalo. They say Jones lost control of his ATV and traveled off the right side of the road. The ATV overturned.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
Southwest Missouri Humane Society shows off rare cat up for adoption.
Southwest Missouri Humane Society shows off rare cat up for adoption
File - Police tape
Springfield Police investigate gunshots at Kum and Go on Kansas Expressway
Bryan Jones is accused of shooting his son in the head in Dallas County, Missouri.
Dallas County man accused of shooting son in the head
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits in his car before practice for a...
Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Lower humidity lasts til Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Humidity returns full force by Tuesday
Heat index values will likely breach 100
Feeling mild today and tomorrow
Sunrise Beach is hoping voters will pass a general revenue increase.
EXPLAINER: Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District adds general revenue increase to August Ballot
Springfield Police Department looking into upticks in weapons violations.
Springfield Police Department looking into upticks in weapons violations