Police in Pulaski County search for person of interest after hotel shooting

(Gray News, file image)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Police are searching for a person of interest in Pulaski County after a shooting at a hotel.

According to the St. Robert Police Department, the shooting happened just after midnight on Saturday, outside of the Budget Inn hotel at 127 Fina Avenue in St. Robert.

A 38-year-old man from Florida was flown to a Springfield hospital and is in stable condition. Police say the weapon was found, but not the person who used it.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the public. Investigators with the St. Robert Police Department say there’s a possibility it could be a case of self-defense, so officers are encouraging that person to come forward.

