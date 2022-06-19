Springfield Police Department looking into upticks in weapons violations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating after a shots fired call this morning.

Officers said someone was shooting into the air at the Kum and Go at College and Kansas Expressway a little after 7 a.m. Saturday.

Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department said this is a trend.

“There was a slight increase in the last few weeks. This is something we always want to bring to the attention of the community because it can be a danger to the public,” said Swaters.

Swater said over the past few weeks, they have seen an uptick in weapons violations, and it’s up to the public to lower that trend.

“If you own a legal firearm, it needs to be secured,” said Swaters. “Never leave it unattended in a vehicle. A weapon unattended in a vehicle can get stolen and lead to some other crimes.”

SPD officials said weapons violations like what happened this morning could easily be avoided if you are safe with guns.

Authorities said no one was hurt at the Kum and Go at College and Kansas Expressway this morning, with no damage to property.

Swaters said gun safety is even more critical if you have kids.

“You don’t want someone else in your home, who may not know how to use it, to have access to it, and there becomes an accident,” said Swaters.

Swaters said having security systems on your doorbell can significantly help not only you but aid in their investigation as well, with your permission.

“If you’ve got a security camera or a ring doorbell, that footage can help our detectives solve these crimes and find the people who are responsible,” said Swaters.

Swaters said whenever something feels odd, don’t hesitate to call.

“If you think you hear shots, fired, and saw something, call 911,” said Swaters. “Let us know what you saw. If you saw a vehicle, What color was it? Did you see what kind of vehicle it was?”

