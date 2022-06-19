Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire shuts down one lane on I-44 near James River Freeway

A truck fire on I-44 shuts down one lane of traffic near James River Freeway.
A truck fire on I-44 shuts down one lane of traffic near James River Freeway.(Tyler Marie Hoyer)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Traffic is down to one lane on I-44 westbound because of a vehicle fire at the James River Freeway exit.

The fire happened just after 1:20 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a man was driving westbound on I-44, when his truck caught on fire at the 68-mile marker. The man was able to get the truck pulled over to the shoulder and get out of the vehicle unharmed.

One westbound lane on I-44 was shut down while emergency crews responded to the fire. The highway patrol says a tow truck is currently on the scene, so the lane that is closed should be open again soon.

