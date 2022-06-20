Advertisement

Aurora and Marionville Police Department seeks to curb mental health issues

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora and Marionville Police Department added a mental health officer to help curb mental health issues in their area.

Officer Alexandria Raymundo is the new mental health liaison for the Aurora and Marionville Police Department and said she wants to help others.

” It makes me very happy,” said Officer Raymundo. “I got into law enforcement because I wanted to help people.”

Officer Raymundo said this was a need for the community.

“There’s a lot of positive feedback on it,” said Officer Raymundo. “A lot of the community has made it very clear that it’s something that they thought we needed.”

Officer Raymundo has been with the department for almost two years and just started filling the mental health role at the start of this month.

Chief Wes Coatney with the Aurora and Marionville Police Department said this role has been in the works.

“This is going to allow us to get people into services that they would get after maybe being convicted of a crime and maybe preempt a criminal conviction,” said Chief Coatney.

Officer Raymundo acts as a temporary case worker, builds relationships with people who reach out, and refers them to places where they can get help.

Chief Coatney said they do have some success stories already.

“We have numerous folks that are actively connected with addiction services, counseling services, and things like that, that they weren’t before,” said Chief Coatney.

As a police officer, Officer Raymundo said her connections with the community helps everyone grow.

“I want them to know that they can come to me and talk to me if they’re having any thoughts of doing something else instead of them seeing me and not wanting anything to do with me,” said Officer Raymundo.

That number to call is 417-678-5025. Ask for Officer Raymundo, or in an emergency, call 911.

