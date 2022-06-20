Church partners with Sunrise Beach Police Department to conduct active shooter training

Sunrise Beach, Mo. (KY3) - A church in Sunrise Beach partnered with Sunrise Beach Police Department to conduct an active shooter training for its members.

Leaders at the Crossroads Church in Sunrise Beach want to make sure their members know what to do in a similar emergency.

”We don’t want to take for granted for one moment that it wouldn’t happen here,” said Pastor Kevin Hauk.

Hauk wanted to bring in the Sunrise Beach Police to implement a plan.

”Every building is different. What works for our building may not work for another building, and Corporal Craig has been very good about coming in and looking at our, our layout and giving us a specific plan to for us to operate under. So we are very thankful,” said Pastor Hauk.

Corporal Scott Craig was the one giving the training at the church. He thinks it is significant that the church wants to have a plan.

“I am very big on education and educating our public and groups on these different scenarios and things. That way, they are better prepared that way. Not so much as if, but when it happens, they’re prepared, they’re gonna bring those casualties, those injuries down to a minimum, and even best detour the event altogether,” said Corporal Craig.

He says the idea isn’t to scare anyone but to educate.

“We’ve done tornado drills and fire drills in schools for decades upon decades. Kids aren’t necessarily terrified of those things happening. I think by educating our public and educating our organizations to be better prepared and to know what to expect and what they can do to protect themselves. It’s going to take that fear level much lower to where they’re not afraid,” said Corporal Craig.

Pastor Hauk said he never thought this would be a concern a decade ago.

”Unfortunately, evil knows no, no boundaries. We’re living in a time right now where evil is rampant.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.