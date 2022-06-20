College of the Ozarks President Dr. Brad Johnson shares vision for new role

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. (KY3) - Dr. Brad Johnson is ready to lead the College of the Ozarks into a new era.

Dr. Johnson began his term as the university’s new president on June 1. He has served as the vice president for institutional advancement at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar since 2012.

In his previous roles with SBU, he launched four new academic programs and developed various new partnerships. Johnson says he is focused on remaining true to the university’s mission and its Christian values. His family’s first introduction to C of O was through its etiquette dinners, where they fell in love with the atmosphere of the campus. He says he is looking forward to interacting with the students and enjoys the work college model the university provides.

“One of the things I look forwards to is having time with the students,” said Johnson. “Eating in our cafeteria, spending time doing life with them. They are the reason why we exist, Laura and I are committed to doing life with our students.”

Johnson’s wife, Laura Lacey Johnson, is the author of several Bible studies, including her newest, 10-Second Prayers to Transform Your Life: From the Parables of Jesus.

President of 34 years, Dr. Jerry C. Davis, moved to the role of chancellor on June 1. In this role, he will build upon his three decades of fund-raising efforts on behalf of the college.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.