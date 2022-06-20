Friends save swimmer who went underwater in Table Rock Lake

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a man from Springfield is in serious condition after nearly drowning in Table Rock Lake.

Diego Arguello Pimentel, 21, of Springfield went underwater as he tried to return to shore at Moonshine Beach at 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Pimentel’s friends pulled him to shore.

Pimentel was taken to the hospital in Branson.

