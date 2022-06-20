Advertisement

Friends save swimmer who went underwater in Table Rock Lake

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a man from Springfield is in serious condition after nearly drowning in Table Rock Lake.

Diego Arguello Pimentel, 21, of Springfield went underwater as he tried to return to shore at Moonshine Beach at 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Pimentel’s friends pulled him to shore.

Pimentel was taken to the hospital in Branson.

