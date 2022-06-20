Injured Joplin Police Dept. officer in shootout returns to work

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A Joplin Police Department officer shot in the line of duty returned to work on Monday.

A gunman shot Officer Rick Hirshey in the face during a shootout in March. The bullet traveled through Hirshey’s patrol car’s windshield. Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed died in the shootout.

Officer Hirshey will begin on lightly duty status, assisting with administrative duties.

