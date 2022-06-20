Advertisement

Injured Joplin Police Dept. officer in shootout returns to work

Rick Hirshey.
Rick Hirshey.(Joplin Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A Joplin Police Department officer shot in the line of duty returned to work on Monday.

A gunman shot Officer Rick Hirshey in the face during a shootout in March. The bullet traveled through Hirshey’s patrol car’s windshield. Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed died in the shootout.

Officer Hirshey will begin on lightly duty status, assisting with administrative duties.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
Man dies in ATV crash in Dallas County, Mo.
Bryan Jones is accused of shooting his son in the head in Dallas County, Missouri.
Dallas County man accused of shooting son in the head
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Friends save swimmer who went underwater in Table Rock Lake

Latest News

Ed Fillmer introduced the Ozarks to Father Moses Berry. The Ash Grove minister taught his...
Ed Fillmer’s Ozark Life Vault: Father Moses Berry’s mission to remember the past
Ed Fillmer's Ozark Life Vault: Father Moses Berry's mission to remember the past
KY3 reporter Kim Coving and Ed Fillmer shared a series of special segments in 1985 about being...
Ed Fillmer’s Ozark Life Vault: KY3 reporter shares her experience as black reporter in Springfield
Ed Fillmer's Ozark Life Vault: KY3 reporter shares her experience as black reporter in Springfield