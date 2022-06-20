Advertisement

Man accused of killing multiple cats, hanging the bodies from trees

Johnathan William Grider is facing up to five years in prison if convicted on allegations of...
Johnathan William Grider is facing up to five years in prison if convicted on allegations of killing cats and hanging their bodies.(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina man is facing felony charges after he allegedly killed multiple cats.

Johnathan William Grider was arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals. The maximum sentence is five years in prison if he is convicted.

Investigators from Lexington County Animal Services (LCAS) were called to a home in the Gilbert area on June 10, 2022, after allegations Grider had killed a cat and hung the body from a tree.

During the investigation, officials said they found the bodies of two dead cats with nooses around their necks.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, officers with LCAS and deputies from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested Grider from his house in Gilbert.

He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, and released on June 16, 2022, after a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
Man dies in ATV crash in Dallas County, Mo.
Bryan Jones is accused of shooting his son in the head in Dallas County, Missouri.
Dallas County man accused of shooting son in the head
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Friends save swimmer who went underwater in Table Rock Lake

Latest News

An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
'He was a love of a lifetime': Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
Rick Hirshey.
Injured Joplin Police Dept. officer in shootout returns to work
Ed Fillmer introduced the Ozarks to Father Moses Berry. The Ash Grove minister taught his...
Ed Fillmer’s Ozark Life Vault: Father Moses Berry’s mission to remember the past
Ed Fillmer's Ozark Life Vault: Father Moses Berry's mission to remember the past