Opening day for some fireworks stands on hold due to federal holiday

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s opening day for fireworks stands across the Ozarks, but some tents aren’t open.

Anthony Richardson with R & R Fireworks says they are not open today. Usually, on opening day, they get inspected in the morning. But Monday is a federal holiday which makes that impossible.

”A lot of customers stopping by asking about it-- everybody seems to be pretty understanding,” Charles Doss with Canes Explosives says.

When these tents open up on Tuesday, you’ll notice a difference in prices.

Some products have been more problematic for buyers to get their hands on. Chris Cook with Crazy Cheap Fireworks says things that took weeks to get are taking a lot longer.

”It took months for us to load up on everything,” he says.

There is also a shortage of some of the usuals.

”Get all the snaps, get all the smoke bombs, get all the sparklers, get all the snakes that you can and as fast as you can,” Richardson says.

