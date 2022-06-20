Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Harlem gathering

Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to...
Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say an early morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded.

Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting on a footpath along the FDR Drive and found five people shot. Police say four others arrived at hospitals for treatment.

Police said a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. They didn’t immediately have details about the gathering or what may have led to the shooting.

Information about possible suspects wasn’t immediately released, but Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell says, “The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
Bryan Jones is accused of shooting his son in the head in Dallas County, Missouri.
Dallas County man accused of shooting son in the head
Man dies in ATV crash in Dallas County, Mo.
A neighbor describes witnessing the aftermath of a home explosion that resulted in the deaths...
2 men charged in home explosion that killed 4

Latest News

A teddy bear is seen on a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19,...
‘It’s just hell there’: Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine
High temperatures will be back to around 90° this afternoon, but humidity will remain low.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another week of heat
More heat this week
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
The moments resonating from the Jan. 6 hearings (so far)