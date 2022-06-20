Advertisement

Scuba divers save man from drowning at Table Rock Lake

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a man from Springfield is in serious condition after nearly drowning in Table Rock Lake.

Diego Arguello Pimentel, 21, of Springfield, went underwater as he tried to return to shore at Moonshine Beach at 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Pimentel’s friends pulled him to shore, but he was unconscious and unresponsive. Luckily for Pimentel, a few men who were CPR trained were scuba diving nearby. When they heard the cries for help, they sprung into action.

One of the good Samaritans, Michael McCoy, says that proper CPR training is an essential skill not enough people have.

“I think the most important thing is just get training. It’s like four to eight to sixteen hours out of your life to learn how to do CPR, give first aid of any kind, AED, emergency oxygen use.” He said, adding, “These are things that will save people’s lives. It might even save your life. So you know, you and all your friends, your coworkers, if you own a company, get people certified, so they know what to do. It could be you that they help one day.

Pimentel was taken to the hospital in Branson in serious condition.

Friends save swimmer who went underwater in Table Rock Lake

