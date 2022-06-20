Advertisement

Two former Mizzou frat members charged in hazing incident

Two former Mizzou fraternity members were charged with felony hazing and misdemeanors of...
Two former Mizzou fraternity members were charged with felony hazing and misdemeanors of supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Two former members of a University of Missouri fraternity have been indicted for a hazing incident that left another student blind and unable to walk or communicate after drinking a liter of vodka in October.

The Columbia Missourian reports that a Boone County grand jury on Friday indicted former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members Ryan Delanty and Thomas Shultz, both of St. Louis County, in the hazing of 19-year-old Daniel Santulli of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Both are charged with felony hazing and misdemeanors of supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.

Shultz also faces a felony for tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

