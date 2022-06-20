On Your Side: Five easy ways to ‘go green’ at home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With inflation soaring at the highest levels in forty years, we’re all looking for ways to save money where we can.

It can start at home.

“Many of the simple steps are hassle-free and it can make such a difference,” said Tanya Christian with Consumer Reports. “We are talking about over $1,000 a year you can save just by making small changes,” she said.

Dial down your water heater

“Just dialing it down 20 degrees. The standard is 140 degrees. Dialing it back to 120 can save you over $400 a year,” said Christian.

Before you scale back, check the manual to ensure a lower temp is okay.

Buy reusable k-cups

If you brew a single cup, listen up.

“Try trading those in a for a reusable k-cup filter. You can find those on Amazon. Six filters for less than $10,” said Christian.

Depending on how much you drink, that will save a few hundred bucks this year.

Stop washing clothes in hot water

“Really anything can be laundered in cold water. We suggest saving the hot water if someone is sick,” said Christian.

Don’t overdo it on the laundry detergent. Just follow the directions.

Replace old toilet

If your toilet has seen better days, it might be time to replace it.

“Getting a new toilet can pay for itself within the first year just because newer toilets use less water to flush,” said Christian.

If you have a dishwasher, just say no to pre-rinsing!

Keep small appliances unplugged unless you’re using them.

Cut back on how much and how often you water your yard.

