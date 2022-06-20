ON YOUR SIDE: Judge announces plan for retreiving repairs at closed Simply Mac stores

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Simply Mac stores announced how to retrieve products for repairs days after the chain closed all locations.

Simply Mac filed for bankruptcy. It left many customers, including Springfield, wondering how to get back their iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks.

A judge approved the bankruptcy plan. Simply Mac will talk to landlords to return items to customers. KY3 News has not learned of the date when customers may retrieve those items.

