Ameren shares safety tips for extreme summer heat

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Summer is now in full swing and Ameren Missouri wants everyone to remember how important it is to keep safe in the extreme heat an severe weather.

These tips come just in time for National Safety Month.

“Our Missouri summers get very hot and humid, as we’ve seen this past week with triple-digit temperatures,” said Ryan Arnold, vice president of division operations at Ameren Missouri. “We keep our crews safe during extreme heat by taking frequent breaks, seeking shade when possible and staying well-hydrated, and we want to remind any customers who are spending time outdoors to do the same.”

Tips for extreme heat include:

When working in the heat, drink 8 ounces of water every 15-20 minutes.

Take breaks in the shade or indoors to avoid overexertion.

Wear sunscreen and reapply at least every two hours or sooner, especially when sweating or swimming.

Wear cool, light, loose clothing and consider UPF clothes for added UV protection.

Humidity also plays a large role in severe weather which at times can lead to down power lines. Ameren warns people to never touch downed lines or try to remove any debris or other objects from the line. If you see a downed line call Ameren at 800-552-7583 or call 911.

The company also wants to remind families to be aware of possible electrical safety issues in the yard:

Keep electrical items, such as speakers that are plugged in, away from pools and sprinklers. Do not touch anything electrical when wet.

Use only outdoor extension cords outside which can withstand moisture, sun damage and temperature flux.

When plugging in portable fans on your porch or inside your house, do not overload the extension cord, power strip or outlet. This can cause them to overheat, which can create a shock or fire.

Do not trim trees near electrical lines. Call a certified professional to do this safely.

“Summer is a great time to make memories with family and friends, and we hope these reminders help everyone have a safe, enjoyable summer,” said Arnold.

