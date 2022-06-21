Advertisement

Bank robber escapes in tractor-trailer, Ark. police say

Surveillance footage from the bank robbery
Surveillance footage from the bank robbery(Marion Police)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Police in Marion, Arkansas, are trying to track down a bank robber.

Police say a man robbed Regions Bank on Block Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Surveillance footage showed the man in a black hoodie, gray face mask, white gloves and brown work boots demand money from the teller and leave with a duffel bag filled with cash.

Witnesses say he left the bank on foot, but surveillance footage showed him get into a blue tractor-trailer truck on Manor Street.

The truck was tracked leaving the area north on the East I-55 Service Road.

If you know anything about this robbery, call police at 870-739-2101 or Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

