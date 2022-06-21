Checking in on your neighbors and senior loved ones during high temps

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With temps continuing to stay high throughout the week, people need to check in on their neighbors. Especially those who may be older.

Juli Jordan with Senior Age says it has a telephone reassurance program where staff members call the seniors at least once a week to check in.

”A lot of them have no visitors during the day,” Jordan says. “They don’t have anybody checking in on their well-being, so that’s why we really encourage neighbors and friends and especially family to check in on their aging loved ones.”

Jordan is encouraging all seniors to stay hydrated and inside as much as possible during these high temperatures.

“When we don’t hear from a senior when we know they’re supposed to be home, that does trigger an alarm for us,” Jordan says. “We will keep trying for probably a day, and then we’ll try to contact the next relative that we have on file for them. If that doesn’t work, then we’ll also call the authorities.”

However, it’s not just seniors that must be looked after in the summer heat.

Mark Inglett with the United States Postal Service says carriers are trained to look for warning signs while delivering mail to customers.

“If the mail is piling up in the mailbox or things like that,” Inglett says. “If the grass is starting to grow too high. We’ll knock on the door, check on folks and make sure they’re okay. A lot of times, everything is good.”

If there isn’t a response, the carrier might call law enforcement to come to do a wellness check.

“I can’t even tell you how many lives we’ve saved just being that proactive and making sure we keep an eye on our customers,” Inglett says.

Instead of only checking in on seniors, Jordan suggests offering to run errands for them as well.

“Getting out in that heat and just walking to your car sometimes can be exhausting and over-exertion for a senior, so if you’re making that trip, just make a phone call and say, hey can I pick something up while I’m there,” Jordan says.

If a senior wants to be added to that telephone reassurance program, they can call Senior Age at 417-862-0762.

Jordan says the agency is also planning to do a fan drive to provide fans to seniors in need. The first fan drive starts July 7 in Branson.

