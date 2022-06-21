Advertisement

Children age 6 months and up eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri; parents react

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) approved the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation for kids six months of age and older to receive the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.

Mercy Hospital and CoxHealth anticipated that this approval may happen and have already laid out plans for how they will roll out these vaccines.

Unlike previous group rollouts, neither plan to do substantial community clinics. Instead, children will have to go to their pediatricians. Mercy says they hope this will allow parents to talk to their doctors and ask any questions they have.

.In Arkansas, major pharmacies received their first shipments Tuesday and are taking appointments.

In a statement on Facebook, the Springfield Greene County Health Department encourages parents to consider the vaccination.

“Springfield-Greene County Health is encouraging parents to call their children’s pediatrician for more information on where to receive a vaccine,” they wrote.

It says the department is not offering opportunities to be vaccinated.

