City of Bolivar, Mo. amends fireworks ordinance

BOLIVAR, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Bolivar residents will now have the chance to shoot fireworks within city limits this holiday season.

In a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 25, Bolivar’s Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to amend the city’s ordinances regarding the use of fireworks within city limits. Under the amended ordinance, people can use consumer fireworks within city limits from noon to 11 p.m. from July 1 through July 8. The ordinance also allows the use of fireworks for the New Year’s holiday, from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Per ordinance, those younger than 18 years old must have adult supervision while shooting off fireworks. You cannot light fireworks in city parks, within 300 feet of a gas station, or within 500 feet of any fireworks stand, public gathering, or public building.

According to the ordinance, the use of fireworks is not allowed if the Bolivar City Fire Department has issued a burn ban.

Bolivar Fire Chief Brent Watkins encourages the community to keep safety standards in mind when using fireworks this holiday season.

He notes the city’s amended ordinance requires people to be “careful and prudent” when shooting off fireworks within city limits.

“Injuries from fireworks are very real and happen across the nation every Fourth of July holiday season,” Watkins says. “Using fireworks irresponsibly can lead to serious burns, injuries, and even death. We don’t want any member of our community to get hurt in this way.”

Chief Watkins shares the following safety tips for the use of fireworks:

· Don’t allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. Young children can even suffer injuries from sparklers, which burn at temperatures of around 2,000 degrees — hot enough to melt some metals.

· Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities.

· Don’t place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.

· Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

· Don’t try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully. They could ignite at any moment.

· Don’t point or throw fireworks at another person.

· Don’t carry fireworks in a pocket.

· Don’t shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

· Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishaps.

· After burning fireworks, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose. Please leave them in a bucket of water overnight.

· Don’t immediately throw used fireworks in the trash.

· Buy fireworks from a state-authorized vendor.

“Our fire department family wants you, your family, and your friends to have a safe and fun holiday season,” Watkins says. “Please keep safety and caution in mind if you choose to shoot off fireworks this Fourth of July.”

Bolivar firefighters will be on-site at the annual Celebration of Freedom fireworks display at Southwest Baptist University on Monday, July 4. Each year, the Bolivar City Fire Department works hand-in-hand with Bolivar’s Rotary Club, which hosts the event, to ensure a safe celebration for the community.

Find more information about fireworks safety on the Missouri Department of Public Safety website at //dfs.dps.mo.gov/safetytips/fireworks-safety.php.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.