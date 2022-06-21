Fire damages businesses in Kimberling City, Mo.

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged businesses in a shopping center in Kimberling City early Tuesday.

The fire started around 1:40 a.m. at the Buttonwood Shopping Center. Investigators say the fire started in the back of the shopping center. Crews cleared the scene around 9:30 a.m.

The shopping plaza included a restaurant, an ice cream shop, and a discount store. Nobody was injured in the fire. The fire is a significant hit on the community.

“This is the second tragedy we’ve had over here towards the Kimberling City area the last few months,” said Southern Stone County Fire Inspector Dylan Honea. “So it takes a big toll on the businesses in Kimberling City and the community itself.”

Honea says the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters from Southern Stone County, Western Taney County, Highlandville, Nixa, Central Crossing, and Branson fought the fire.

