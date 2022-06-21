Greene County Commission approves $5 million proposal for emergency communications

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved a $5.2 million proposal to upgrade the Springfield-Greene County Emergency Communications Trunked Radio System on Tuesday.

The Trunked Radio System (TRS) consists of many inter-related components and functions, including communications for incident response operations, alerts and warnings, requests for assistance and reporting, and public information exchange.

Greene County is at a critical juncture in upgrading its aging radio fleet. This thorough and thoughtful response to the county’s needs includes creative solutions while at the forefront of improving the safety of first responders by leveraging the investments the county has made in partnership with the upgraded Trunked Radio System.

APX Radios will uniquely allow the County to take advantage of new, designed, better-together features that can help improve safety and response. One such included feature is radio location, which provides the capability of a first responder’s APX radio to display on a map at dispatch and in the field for improved situational awareness during emergencies.

Additionally, this proposal on the APX Radios is WiFi - which will allow for the first responder radios to roam onto their WiFi-enabled vehicular hot-spots and any pre-provisioned WiFi network. In decreased coverage areas, the APX Radio roaming seamlessly to WiFi will increase coverage, reliability and resiliency, and continuity of mission-critical operations.

Combined with these unique features, the APX Radio uncompromisingly delivers on the best-in-class audio quality and reliability - ensuring that, most importantly - the first responder’s voice is heard loud and clear. The APX Radio is designed, tested, and proven on the ASTRO Zone 4 System that the Sheriff’s Office utilizes. APX Radios audio specifications make operating in the new Trunked Digital system optimal.

The $5,217,126 was approved to come out of the Greene County American Rescue Plan Funding, with $291,642 coming out of the Greene County Highway Department’s budget.

“The Commission is pleased to be able to upgrade our radio equipment for first responders as the outdated analog equipment was no longer compatible and was presenting a number of difficulties in transmission,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “The US Treasury granted the necessary flexibility in guidelines under ARPA, and this has tremendously benefitted county taxpayers and those engaged daily in our public safety. Our law enforcement officers will have better tools as a result of this upgrade to digital equipment and be better enabled to keep the public safe.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.