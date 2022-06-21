Advertisement

‘The impossible’: Ukraine’s secret, deadly rescue missions

FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of clandestine, against-the-odds helicopter missions to reach besieged soldiers are being celebrated in Ukraine as one of the riskiest, most heroic feats of military derring-do in the four-month war against Russia.

The flights delivered supplies and evacuated wounded during the last-ditch defense of the Azovstal steel mill.

It was surrounded by Russian forces in the brutalized city of Mariupol.

Ukrainian troops were pinned down for weeks, their supplies running low, their dead and injured stacking up. Ukraine’s president first spoke of the sometimes deadly helicopter resupply missions only after Azovstal’s defenders started surrendering in May.

The Associated Press has found and interviewed some of the wounded who were rescued from the death trap.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Friends save swimmer who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
Man dies in ATV crash in Dallas County, Mo.
Bryan Jones is accused of shooting his son in the head in Dallas County, Missouri.
Dallas County man accused of shooting son in the head

Latest News

FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier is...
US, Iran in tense sea incident; Tehran preps new centrifuges
Audio reveals a call from former President Donald Trump to Georgia Secretary of State Brad...
AUDIO: Trump calls Raffensperger to discuss 2020 Election votes
Gun violence continues to rock the United States as gun reform talks loom.
Gun violence continues to rock U.S. as gun reform looms
FILE - Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., talks with the media after voting in Alabama's state primary in...
Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race