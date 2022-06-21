Kum and Go convenience stores in Republic, Mo. offering an alternative to porch pirates

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Kum and Go convenience stores in Republic hope they have a solution to porch pirates.

The two convenience stores in Republic endorsed program delivery hubs. The program allows any business with a physical location to offer secure package pickup and returns to Amazon customers. The self-service kiosk will enable you to pick up your package at a place and time that’s convenient for you, even on evenings and weekends.

If you receive packages at your front door, law enforcement says it is a good idea to get a ring doorbell and to turn on alerts on your phone about when your package will arrive.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.