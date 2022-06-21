Lake of the Ozarks marinas starting to see lower gas prices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some Lake of the Ozarks gas docks are starting to see lower gas prices when buying fuel.

“Our gas prices recently have started to come down. We’ve kind of noticed a trend the past couple of fuel deliveries, our prices have gone down, and we pass that lower price along to our customers,” said Brad Racen, owner of Bikini Pier.

He said they get multiple tankers full of fuel each week.

”We’re getting ready to have another fuel delivery, I’ve been told that that fuel delivery will have lower prices, so our prices will be going down as well,” said Racen.

He isn’t noticing fewer drivers on the water.

“We’re tracking higher sales per gallon of gas year over past years. So we’re tracking higher. Boat traffic seems to be kind of steady,” said Racen.

He says people have plans to come to the Lake of the Ozarks and don’t think gas prices will change.

”I just don’t think it’s really deterring people to think they’re coming out to the Lake of the Ozarks for vacation. They’ve made plans typically somewhat in advance, and they’re going to be keeping those plans and coming down.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.