Advertisement

Lake of the Ozarks marinas starting to see lower gas prices

By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some Lake of the Ozarks gas docks are starting to see lower gas prices when buying fuel.

“Our gas prices recently have started to come down. We’ve kind of noticed a trend the past couple of fuel deliveries, our prices have gone down, and we pass that lower price along to our customers,” said Brad Racen, owner of Bikini Pier.

He said they get multiple tankers full of fuel each week.

”We’re getting ready to have another fuel delivery, I’ve been told that that fuel delivery will have lower prices, so our prices will be going down as well,” said Racen.

He isn’t noticing fewer drivers on the water.

“We’re tracking higher sales per gallon of gas year over past years. So we’re tracking higher. Boat traffic seems to be kind of steady,” said Racen.

He says people have plans to come to the Lake of the Ozarks and don’t think gas prices will change.

”I just don’t think it’s really deterring people to think they’re coming out to the Lake of the Ozarks for vacation. They’ve made plans typically somewhat in advance, and they’re going to be keeping those plans and coming down.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
Man dies in ATV crash in Dallas County, Mo.
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Friends save swimmer who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
Bryan Jones is accused of shooting his son in the head in Dallas County, Missouri.
Dallas County man accused of shooting son in the head

Latest News

Farmers in the Ozarks explain how they tackle the heat for their cattle
Farmers in the Ozarks react to thousands of cattle dying in Kansas
Farmers in the Ozarks explain how they tackle the heat for their cattle
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, right, slides safely into home plate as Boston Red Sox's...
Cardinals’ O’Neill again on the injured list
As the heat index nears triple digits next week, health leaders are sharing the warming signs...
Checking in on your neighbors and senior loved ones during high temps