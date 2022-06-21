Advertisement

Lebanon, Mo. teenager dies in crash Tuesday

(MGN/WGEM)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash Tuesday morning near Lebanon.

Amy Anderson, 19, died in the crash. Two other passengers inside the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

The crash happened on State Highway 5, two miles south of Lebanon, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say Anderson’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a pole and overturned. She died at the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Friends save swimmer who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
Eric Greitens U.S. Senate Campaign
Facebook: U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens’ ‘RINO hunting’ video violates standards
Table Rock Lake/Near Branson, Mo.
Scuba divers save man from drowning at Table Rock Lake
Bob Saget died in an Orlando hotel room in January.
2 sheriff’s deputies disciplined over handling of Bob Saget’s death
Company filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy
ON YOUR SIDE: Judge announces plan for retrieving property left for repairs at closed Simply Mac stores

Latest News

Jack Hamlin first came to Normandy on June 6, 1944, as a member of the coast guard rescuing...
WWII veteran returns to Springfield from Normandy
WWII veteran returns to Springfield from Normandy
Father of Missouri teen killed on Florida ride fears death forgotten
Rick Hirshey.
Joplin Police Dept. officer injured in shootout returns to work