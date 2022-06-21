Lebanon, Mo. teenager dies in crash Tuesday

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash Tuesday morning near Lebanon.

Amy Anderson, 19, died in the crash. Two other passengers inside the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

The crash happened on State Highway 5, two miles south of Lebanon, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say Anderson’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a pole and overturned. She died at the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.