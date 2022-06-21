Trio of Razorbacks named Phil Steele Preseason All-Americans

Phil Steele Magazine released its Preseason All-American teams Wednesday afternoon, and the Razorbacks were well represented.

Three Arkansas standouts have been named Phil Steele Preseason All-Americans and seven were tabbed to Preseason All-SEC recognition, headlined by defensive back Jalen Catalon’s first-team All-America distinction. Linebacker Bumper Pool and center Ricky Stromberg compiled second and fourth-team All-America nods, respectively.

Catalon, Pool and Stromberg were also featured as first-team All-SEC contributors. Kicker Cam Little (third team), wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (fourth team), offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (fourth team) and defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols (fourth team) rounded out the Razorbacks’ list of preseason All-SEC honorees.

Catalon entered 2021 as a preseason All-American by the Associated Press and started in the Hogs’ first six games before being sidelined with an injury for the remainder of the season. In the season opener against Rice, Catalon carded double-digit tackles (11) and a career-high two interceptions. He finished eighth on the team in tackles with 46 despite playing in only six games. In 2020, Catalon posted a freshman season not seen by a defensive back in the SEC for years, notching 99 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Pool led the Hogs and tied for 10th nationally with 125 tackles last season, including 7.5 tackles for loss. In 13 games, Pool ranked third in the SEC in tackles per game (9.6). A 2021 All-SEC honoree, Pool has the second-most tackles (320) among all FBS defenders since 2019. The Lucas, Texas product logged seven games of 10 or more tackles in 2021, which tied for third-most in the FBS. He enters the 2022 season with 349 tackles, good for ninth all time on the Arkansas career list and just 60 tackles away from overtaking the legendary Tony Bua.

Stromberg anchored Arkansas’ offensive line, starting a career-high 13 games at center and blocking for an offense that led all Power 5 schools in rushing, averaging 227.8 yards per game. The Tulsa, Okla. Product collected AP All-SEC Second Team recognition in 2021 and was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, awarded to the nation’s top center.

Little’s 20 field goals last season were the third most in a single season by a Razorback kicker in program history and helped him garner Freshman All-America status from the FWAA, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus. Little drilled 20 of his 24 field goal attempts and all 46 of his point after attempts in 2021.

Haselwood is expected to make an immediate impact to the Hogs’ receivers corps as a transfer from Oklahoma. Last season, he led OU in receptions (39) and touchdowns (11) with 399 yards over 12 games. As a freshman in 2019 for the Sooners, Haselwood played in 13 of 14 games and logged 19 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown. The Ellenwood, Ga. native caught three passes for 25 yards vs. No. 1 LSU in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28, 2019.

Limmer started 10 games at right guard in 2021 and played an integral role in the Hogs’ efficient rushing attack that ranked second in conference rushing in 2021.

In 13 games last season, Nichols had 18 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The Springdale, Ark. product started four games for the Hogs last season, recording a season-high four tackles against Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

Arkansas opens the 2022 season at home against Cincinnati on Sept. 3 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. For the first time ever, the Razorbacks will host seven home games in Fayetteville at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, including two against College Football Playoff participants.

