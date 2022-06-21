A two-year-old girl from Spokane, Mo. nearly drowns in the James River
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GALENA, Mo. (KY3) -A two-year-old girl from Spokane is recovering after nearly drowning in the James River north of Galena.
The Missouri Highway Patrol reports the girl went into the water while playing on a gravel bar Monday afternoon. Witnesses say the girl had been underwater for nearly two minutes.
A 911 dispatcher gave someone CPR instructions to help revive the child. She was taken to a Springfield hospital.
The highway patrol says the girl wasn’t wearing a life jacket.
