Advertisement

AMAZING: Firefighter rappels down overpass to save dog that fell into ravine

Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.
Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.(Bartlett Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (Gray News) – First responders in Tennessee rappelled down an overpass and into a ravine to save a dog Tuesday night.

According to the Bartlett Police Department, officers received a call about a small dog that had jumped over an overpass and fell about 25 feet onto rocks in a ravine. The caller said the dog appeared injured.

Police said Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.

To everyone’s surprise, the dog was uninjured and able to follow Hill out of the ravine.

Police posted photos of the rescue on their Facebook page.

Bartlett is located about 13 miles east of Memphis.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Table Rock Lake/Near Branson, Mo.
Scuba divers save man from drowning at Table Rock Lake
Fire damages businesses in Kimberling City, Mo.
Fire damages businesses in Kimberling City, Mo.
Richard Bennett/Camden County Jail
Camden County man charged with incest; judge rules no bond
(MGN Online)
A two-year-old girl from Spokane, Mo. nearly drowns in the James River
Riley Conner, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2016 rape and murder of his aunt when he was just 15...
Life sentence for man who raped, murdered aunt when he was 15 is unconstitutional, court rules

Latest News

A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc
The owner faces multiple counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, Medicaid fraud, and...
Nursing home owner whose residents suffered in Ida arrested
FILE- A smashed car sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square,...
Man found not responsible for Times Square vehicle rampage
Branson, Mo. man pleads guilty to threatening Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office
Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Crowds flock to Yellowstone as park reopens after floods