Advertisement

Arkansas’ win knocks Auburn out of College World Series

Arkansas' Michael Turner (12) scores and cheers on Chris Lanzilli (18) running home for a...
Arkansas' Michael Turner (12) scores and cheers on Chris Lanzilli (18) running home for a second run against Auburn in the third inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Will McEntire limited Auburn to three hits and a run in seven innings, Peyton Stovall became the first player in 13 years with five hits in a College World Series game, and Arkansas eliminated the Tigers with an 11-1 victory Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks (45-20) moved to the Bracket 2 final against Mississippi. They would have to beat the Rebels on Wednesday night and again Thursday to go to the best-of-three CWS finals this weekend.

Auburn (43-22) finished with 18 more wins than a year ago and made it to Omaha after being picked last in the Southeastern Conference West.

McEntire gave the Hogs the quality start they needed after they used seven pitchers in a 13-5 loss to Ole Miss on Monday.

McEntire (2-2) retired the first 11 batters he faced before Sonny DiChiara singled to center with two outs in the fourth. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound right-hander struck out a career-high nine, walked one and didn’t give up a run until Bobby Peirce homered leading off the seventh.

Auburn starter Mason Barnett (3-3) allowed four runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Last season, McEntire sat out as a redshirt and already had joined his summer team in Minnesota when the Hogs played in super regionals. He watched those games from his motel room in Duluth.

This season, McEntire continued biding his time and didn’t make the travel roster until April. He made some midweek starts and worked out of the bullpen before earning a more significant role the last month.

McEntire started the super regional-clinching win at North Carolina, throwing 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He was even better on a bigger stage Tuesday.

Relying on a low-90s fastball and a devastating curve, McEntire struck out six in a row at one point. His confidence grew as his team got out to an early lead and built on it.

Braydon Webb doubled into the left-center gap on Barnett’s first pitch of the game and Stovall followed with an RBI single to begin his 5-for-6 night. The previous player with five hits in a CWS game was North Carolina’s Dustin Ackley in 2009.

The Razorbacks added three runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth, highlighted by Chris Lanzilli’s 400-plus-foot homer down the left-field line.

Lanzilli also homered in a 17-2 win over Stanford on Saturday and has 10 for the season after hitting 42 in four years at Wake Forest.

For the first time in the 75-year history of the CWS, each of the first 10 games was decided by four or more runs.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Table Rock Lake/Near Branson, Mo.
Scuba divers save man from drowning at Table Rock Lake
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Friends save swimmer who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
Eric Greitens U.S. Senate Campaign
Facebook: U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens’ ‘RINO hunting’ video violates standards
(MGN Online)
A two-year-old girl from Spokane, Mo. nearly drowns in the James River
Rain chances return to the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat has its hold

Latest News

Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates after Arkansas defeated Tennessee 24-13 in...
Trio of Razorbacks named Phil Steele Preseason All-Americans
Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore throws the ball to first base in the first inning against...
Rebels’ roll in College World Series win over Hogs
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, right, slides safely into home plate as Boston Red Sox's...
Cardinals’ O’Neill again on the injured list
O-Zone: Mountain Grove creating new identity with passing game
O-Zone: Mountain Grove creating new identity with passing game