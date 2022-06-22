Camden County man charged with incest; judge rules no bond

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County man will stay behind bars following incest and statutory rape charges.

Investigators say DNA evidence confirmed Richard Bennett shares a child with a family member. Police say a concerned person close to the family alerted police that something was wrong.

”In June of last year, we got a report through a source that indicated Richard Bennett was a suspect in a sexual abuse case of a family member,” said Scott Hines, a sergeant with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Fast forward a few months, and a baby is born out of that relationship.

”The child gave birth at the hospital and wanted to put him on the birth certificate, which led to an investigation involving the Camden County Sheriff’s Office in my office. `With our partners and Children’s Division, we were able to come to a resolution through DNA testing and interviews,” said Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Cunningham.

Police say at the time of the conception, the family member was 16, and Bennett was 32.

Police were able to get a search warrant for the baby’s DNA which showed Bennett is the father.

”The child is indeed the child of Richard Bennett, to the tune of 99.999%,” said Sgt. Hines.

Prosecuting Attorney Cunningham says this is the first incest case he is aware of in the five years he’s been with Camden County.

He says he is confident in the case.

“The paternity test is beyond reproach. We’re certainly confident in our case,” said Prosecuting Attorney Cunningham.

We know that Bennett and the baby’s mother have since gotten married. The union was able to happen because her mother gave permission.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.