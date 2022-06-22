Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

Antayia Laurice Foxx faces several stealing charges and is a suspect in cases of vandalism and ID theft.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Antayia Laurice Foxx, 22 AKA "Destiny Johnson"(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fugitive. She’s wanted on several stealing charges and DWI in Greene County. Officers say 22-year-old Antayia Laurice Foxx also goes by the alias Destiny Johnson. Court records show she faces four additional counts of stealing in Greene County. Detectives believe Foxx is connected to cases of vandalism and identity theft.

Antayia Laurice Foxx, 22 AKA "Destiny Johnson"(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police released these pictures showing Foxx with hair extensions and without them. Officers describe her as approximately 5′06″ tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has lines of numbers tattooed on the right lower side of her neck, and a flower on her left arm. She also appears to have a star tattoo on the lower left side of her neck.

If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to her arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
