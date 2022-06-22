Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau says Catholic High School soccer coach no longer employed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau says the boys and girls soccer coach at Springfield’s Catholic High School is no longer employed following an investigation into a code of conduct complaint.

The Diocese says someone reported an incident to the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline this past spring. Leaders began investigating after the tip. They never made it clear what the incident was. Hines has never faced any criminal charges.

The school hired Mike Hines in August of 2015. Besides his duty as a head soccer coach, Hines taught physical education at Immaculate Conception Catholic School.

The Diocese released this statement to KY3 News:

On May 16, 2022, in accordance with the Safe Environment Policy and Procedures of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau and with the presumption of innocence, Michael Hines was placed on administrative leave while an investigation was conducted concerning a report of a possible violation of the diocesan Code of Conduct and Safe Environment Policy and Procedures. In accordance with diocesan policy and procedures, the incident was reported to the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline and a confidential TIPS report was filed through the diocesan Online “TIPS” reporting portal. With the investigation process now complete and with recommendation of the diocesan Safe Environment Review Board, Michael Hines is no longer employed with Springfield Catholic Schools. Hines was hired on Aug. 10, 2015, as a boys and girls soccer coach at Springfield Catholic High School. He also taught physical education at Immaculate Conception Catholic School, Springfield. The Safe Environment Policies for the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau— including the diocesan Code of Conduct and diocesan Safe Environment Policy and Procedures signed each year by all clergy, religious, employees, volunteers—are available on the diocesan Website under the “Child and Youth Protection” ministry tab: www.dioscg.org. These documents outline very clear standards of behavior that the Diocese is morally, ethically, professionally, and legally obligated to uphold so that it can create and maintain a safe environment in which all persons can thrive and grow in their faith, particularly our youth. If you suspect a child is in imminent danger of abuse, please call 911 immediately. Any suspected or known abuse of a minor must first be immediately reported to the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline: 800-392-3738 or 844-CAN-TELL. For suspected or known abuse of vulnerable or eligible adults, the Missouri Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline is 800-392-0210. Persons who wish to document an incident to the Diocese may do so by contacting the Director of the Office of Child and Youth Protection, (417) 866-0841, or childandyouthprotection@dioscg.org, or through the diocesan confidential Web-based “TIPS” reporting portal at www.dioscg.org.

